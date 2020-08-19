Advertisement

Lakers wear modified ‘MAGA’ hats calling for justice for Breonna Taylor

Photo Credit: WAVE 3 News
Photo Credit: WAVE 3 News(WAVE 3 News)
By Angela Smith
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Los Angeles Lakers donned what appeared to be “MAGA” hats on Tuesday ahead of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Instead of “Make America Great Again,” the hats crossed “Great Again” and read, “Make America Arrest the Cops who Killed Breonna Taylor.”

Lebron James said it was a call for justice for Taylor, the Louisville EMT worker who was killed by police in her apartment in March during a botched raid. Her boyfriend fired what he called a warning shot and police fired back, hitting Taylor several times.

“(Breonna) had a bright future and her life was taken away from her and there’ve been no arrests and no justice, not only for her but for her family. And we want to continue to shed light on that situation, which was unjust. That’s what it’s about,” said James.

Taylor’s death has sparked more than 80 days of protests calling for officers involved her in death to be arrested and charged. Officials says the case is still under investigation.

