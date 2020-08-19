Advertisement

Man arrested for Tuesday pedestrian hit-and-run

(MGN)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man was arrested for a pedestrian hit and run that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

According to Wichita Police, Dalton Drew, 27, led police on a vehicle pursuit after striking a 59-year-old woman at the crosswalk on East Douglas and North Main.

The woman sustained minor injuries.

Drew was traveling west on Douglas and turning south on Main Street after striking the woman. Officers then saw Drew’s truck exiting West Kellogg onto North Meridian. Drew then led officers on a pursuit after attempting to stop him.

Drew lost control of the truck and struck a tree, then ran from the vehicle but was arrested after being found in a backyard.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Where's Shane? Heartspring Pedalfest

Updated: 8 minutes ago

News

Where's Shane? Heartspring Pedalfest

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Where's Shane? Heartspring Pedalfest

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Where's Shane? Heartspring Pedalfest

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Where's Shane? Heartspring Pedalfest

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Wichita football community mourns death of ‘Coach Mo’

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Kansas Secretary of State: You will be safe voting by mail

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Caroline Elliott
Over the past several days, many have reached out to Eyewitness News with concerns after the United States Postal Service (USPS) removed a mail sorting machine in Wichita. Across the country, concerns have been raised regarding similar scenes of sorting-machine removals.

News

Wichita city council approves public, non-binding vote on future of Century II

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

FactFinder 12 looks into suspicious voting mailers showing up in Kansans’ mailboxes

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

FactFinder 12 looks into suspicious voting mailers showing up in Kansans’ mailboxes

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Alex Flippin
Letters throughout Kansas have been arriving in mailboxes in recent days and raising a lot of questions. Inside, is what appears to be a Kansas mail-in ballot application.