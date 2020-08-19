Man arrested for Tuesday pedestrian hit-and-run

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man was arrested for a pedestrian hit and run that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

According to Wichita Police, Dalton Drew, 27, led police on a vehicle pursuit after striking a 59-year-old woman at the crosswalk on East Douglas and North Main.

The woman sustained minor injuries.

Drew was traveling west on Douglas and turning south on Main Street after striking the woman. Officers then saw Drew’s truck exiting West Kellogg onto North Meridian. Drew then led officers on a pursuit after attempting to stop him.

Drew lost control of the truck and struck a tree, then ran from the vehicle but was arrested after being found in a backyard.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.