Middle schools, high schools in Olathe school district to start remotely

Generic school image. eflon / Flickr / CC BY 2.0/MGN
By Matt Heilman
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Students at the middle-and-high-school levels in Kansas’ second-largest district will start the year remotely when school starts back up on Sept. 8. The Olathe School District confirmed the news Wednesday afternoon on its website.

“On Sept. 22, we will study the data again to determine next steps. It is our hope that we can transition safely into full in-person learning after that time,” the district said.

The decision follows a meeting Tuesday with the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment and superintendents in the country that includes much of the Kansas side of the Kansas City metro area.

“With the community COVID-19 numbers as they currently stand, we are in the red category of the JCDHE gating criteria,” the Olathe school district explained. “This means that when school resumes on Sept. 8, our middle and high schools will be learning remotely in the district’s Systemwide Online learning plan for the first few weeks of the semester. "

The district said activities and athletics “will be handled on a week-by-week basis to determine safety and next steps.”

