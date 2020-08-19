Parts of Kansas with a chance of rain

Advertisement

Severe storms are not expected
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that western Kansas will be in a position to have a chance of rain the next couple of evenings. This is not a setup for large hail and major wind gusts, but some thunder is possible as showers and storms move from north to south.

Thursday will have lows dropping into the 60s for the start of the day, and highs will rebound into the mid and upper 80s. Humidity levels don’t look too bad and skies will be mostly sunny for the afternoon.

We can expect another chance of some rain for western Kansas Thursday night with leftover clouds moving east early Friday. An increase in clouds and chance for a few showers Friday will help to keep temperatures down (mainly in the mid-upper 80s). However, farther west, it could warm into the low 90s for the beginning of the weekend.

Much of Kansas will see hotter temperatures heading into the weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. SE 5-10. Low: 63.

Tomorrow: Early clouds, then mostly sunny. SE 5-15. High: 88.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. SE 5-15. Low: 66.

Fri: High: 87 Mostly cloudy early, becoming partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 92 Low: 69 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 94 Low: 71 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 93 Low: 72 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 95 Low: 73 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Wed: High: 97 Low: 73 Sunny.

