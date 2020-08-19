Advertisement

Storm-free forecast for south-central Kansas

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another quiet and cool morning across Kansas and the day ahead looks delightful.
By Jake Dunne
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another quiet and cool morning across Kansas and the day ahead looks delightful. Under a mainly sunny sky temperatures will top-out in the in the upper 80s, but low humidity will make it feel even cooler. 

The weather on Thursday will be a carbon copy of today before a few storms return to the forecast on Thursday night. Like Tuesday night, the activity should be isolated in nature and mainly over western Kansas.  

Temperatures in the lower to middle 90s this weekend will climb into the upper 90s early next. Factor in the humidity, and it will feel like the triple digits. We should probably get used to the heat as the long-range outlook appears hot with above average temperatures expected through the end of August. 

WICHITA AREA FORECAST: 

Today: Mostly sunny and mild. Wind: E/SE 5-10. High: 87. 

Tonight: Mostly clear. SE 5-10. Low: 63. 

Tomorrow: Sunny, then a few clouds. Wind: S/SE 5-15. High: 89. 

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. SE 5-10. Low: 68. 

Fri: High: 90. Low: 71. Mix of sun and clouds. 

Sat: High: 93. Low: 73. Mostly sunny and more humid. 

Sun: High: 95. Low: 72. Mostly sunny. 

Mon: High: 95. Low: 73. Sunny, breezy at times. 

Tue: High: 96. Low: 74. Sunny, breezy, and hot. 

