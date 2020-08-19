Advertisement

Where’s Shane? Heartspring Pedalfest

By Shane Konicki
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today we’re out at Heartspring to talk Pedalfest! Pedalfest is an annual event to help raise funds for Heartspring’s pediatric services! Heartspring is a great organization in the community that helps children with special needs and developmental disabilities.

Like many things this year, Pedalfest going to look a little different - it’s going virtual! You can find more information on the changes to Pedalfest this year and how you can still participate at their Facebook page. You can also learn more about how to register at pedalfest.org.

