Wichita football community mourns loss of ‘Coach Mo’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The football community in Wichita is morning the loss of local legend Maurice Moore, or "Coach Mo," as his players and colleagues called him. Since the '80s, he's coached and mentored thousands of kids, spearheading youth football in Wichita with his Tigers Organization. He was an assistant coach at both West and Northwest for years.

"Every coach wants the best out of every kid and every coach pushes every kid as hard as possible," said West head coach Adam Rosentiel. "At the end of the day, Coach Mo knew when to step back and give the kid a hug."

Rosentiel spent 13 years on the sidelines with Moore before his battle with cancer forced him to take a seat a few years ago. Missing the game, and the kids more, he was planning on coming back this season. But he never got the chance.

On Monday, he died after a long fight with cancer.

"Words can't describe how much he's missed already," said former player and current West assistant Shawn Jay.

Moore won't just be missed by the coaches and former players at West, but across the city league, especially at Kapaun.

"He always found time for you, he was the hardest nosed, toughest guy I coached with, but he had a huge heart," said Kapaun head coach West Schartz.

Schartz, a city league legend himself, spent nearly 20 years on the sidelines with Moore at West and Northwest.

"What an impact he had on numerous guys," said Schartz. "He got them into college, he was responsible for getting them there, he always checked in on them, he was just a dream."

Although he's gone now, his legacy will live on here in Wichita forever.

“I’ve coached 38 years and coach Mo understood what it was about,” said Schartz. “It was about putting kids first and families first and putting others first and he did that clear to the end.”

Moore’s wife died a few months ago and his family has a GoFundMe page established to raise money for funeral expenses.

