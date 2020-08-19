Advertisement

Wichita school district faces challenges, uncertainty with school-start decision

By Caroline Elliott
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools, the largest school district in Kansas, on Thursday will decide if students will start the 2020-2021 school year online as the district manages several staff members testing positive for COVID-19 and placing others in quarantine to contain the spread.

As of Wednesday, reports show 120 kids in Sedgwick County have tested positive for the virus in the last two weeks. The Sedgwick County Health Department is tracking these cases and we’re learning that most of the kids testing positive are asymptomatic. This presents another challenge the county faces as Wichita prepares to go back to school.

The CDC recommends masks and social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19, but as parents and teachers point out, that’s not so easy in a classroom, especially in elementary schools.

“They’re very affectionate, they want to come and talk to you,” said “They wanna be in your face. They want to see you,” said Cieara Jones with the Kids World Childcare Learning Center in Wichita.

Another challenge is screening kids for symptoms. While a majority who test positive for COVID-19 are asymptomatic, it’s also normal for kids to cough or have a runny nose.

“I foresee that being extremely difficult because we don’t really know. They’re always coughing and always sneezing, and that might just be due to allergies, but it is very hard to gauge that,” Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne said.

Three weeks out from the start of school, Wichita Public Schools this week, should make its final decision on in-person learning. Parents and students have mixed reactions about what they think should happen, with some leaning toward a remote start and others advocating for in-person learning.

“We’ll be keeping an eye on our local situation,” said. If they have symptoms or anyone in the classroom, we may consider homeschool if it gets really bad,” parent Angie Widener said.

