1 killed in crash near Hutchinson

(KGWN)
By Matt Heilman
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - One person died from injuries in a Wednesday-evening crash reported at 56th Avenue and Hendricks Street, north of Hutchinson in Reno County.

The crash, involving three vehicles, including a motorcycle, happened about 5:15 p.m., the Reno County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said there were no other injuries in the crash and as of Wednesday night, had not released the identity of the person who died, nor provided details on what led up to the crash.

