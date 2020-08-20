Advertisement

Area districts stress importance of flexibility with school-start plans

Newton High School, in Newton, Kansas is among many schools across Kansas offering in-person learning to start the school year.
Newton High School, in Newton, Kansas is among many schools across Kansas offering in-person learning to start the school year.(kwch)
By Grant DeMars
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Approaching the start of the school year across the Wichita area, districts like Valley Center and Newton give a clearer picture of how many students will start remote versus in-person. However, in the weeks and months ahead, a lot could change and, district leaders say, flexibility is key.

Enrollment data from Valley Center Public Schools shows high school seniors as the smallest percentage of students choosing to start the year virtually. The highest percentage of remote learners in Valley Center is from fourth graders.

Data from Newton Public Schools is broken down by individual schools. The data shows that as of Monday, 209 Newton High School students are enrolled in remote learning.

The Goddard school district says about 17 percent of its students are currently enrolled in remote learning. The districts want to be clear, however, that despite what data shows now, this could all change.

“Flexibility is very important, patience is very important, keeping on top of what’s going on” said Samantha Anderson with Newton Public Schools. “Because we may be 100 percent sure, just like we were 100 percent sure we were coming back to school after Spring Break (last school year) at one point, then everything can change so quickly.”

That’s why Newton’s Flexible Learning Model allows the district to chance schooling methods as the year progresses. The plan is to start by offering in-person learning, but if COVID-19 numbers suggest this could become unsafe, the district will transition to a hybrid model where students attend in-person twice per week and spend three days learning virtually. The district could also transition to full remote learning for all students, depending on COVID-19 circumstances.

The flexible learning plan is similar to other area districts, prepared to adapt as needed with ever-changing circumstances surrounding COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Chiefs to prohibit Native American imagery at Arrowhead

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The team said in a statement Thursday that the changes came after conversations with national organizations that work closely on issues that affect Native Americans.

News

Goodyear has revised its policy on expressing support for law enforcement

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat and Alyssa Willetts
The CEO of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company has released a statement clarifying the company's stance regarding what is and is not allowed inside the workplace.

Crime

Repeat sex offender sentenced for distributing child pornography

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
A Kansas man with a prior rape conviction was sentenced Thursday to more than 16 years in federal prison for distributing child pornography.

News

Kansas Department of Transportation celebrates I-70 golden anniversary

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Heilman
From left to right, Kansas Senator Rick Billinger; Mary Eisenhower, granddaughter of President Dwight D. Eisenhower; Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Secretary Brad Loveless; and Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz participated in I-70’s 50th anniversary celebration this morning at the Kanorado weigh station.

Latest News

Investigation

KBI investigates suspicious death in Greenwood County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a Eureka man was found dead in his home late Wednesday night.

Back To School

Students call on KU to not reopen

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Students at the University of Kansas are calling on the school to not reopen for the fall semester.

News

‘Satanist’ ex-soldier sentenced to 2 1/2 years in bomb plot

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By JOHN HANNA
Smith pleaded guilty in February to two felony charges of distributing explosives information.

News

Wichita parents discuss preferred direction for starting school year

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Shawn Loging
Ahead of the Wichita Public Schools Board of Education final vote on how students in the district will start the 2020-2021 school year -- whether it be remote, in-person, or a hybrid option -- Eyewitness News spoke with Wichita parents about which direction they think the district should go.

News

2nd person injured in deadly shooting Wednesday night

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Matt Heilman
A woman is dead after a Wednesday night shooting near 9th and Grove in north Wichita. Wichita police said the shooting happened at about 9:20 p.m.

News

Rep. Roger Marshall supportive of decision to postpone postal-service changes

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Matt Heilman
Marshall said he supports Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s decision to postpone changes to the U.S. Postal Service until after the election.