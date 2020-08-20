Area districts stress importance of flexibility with school-start plans

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Approaching the start of the school year across the Wichita area, districts like Valley Center and Newton give a clearer picture of how many students will start remote versus in-person. However, in the weeks and months ahead, a lot could change and, district leaders say, flexibility is key.

Enrollment data from Valley Center Public Schools shows high school seniors as the smallest percentage of students choosing to start the year virtually. The highest percentage of remote learners in Valley Center is from fourth graders.

Data from Newton Public Schools is broken down by individual schools. The data shows that as of Monday, 209 Newton High School students are enrolled in remote learning.

The Goddard school district says about 17 percent of its students are currently enrolled in remote learning. The districts want to be clear, however, that despite what data shows now, this could all change.

“Flexibility is very important, patience is very important, keeping on top of what’s going on” said Samantha Anderson with Newton Public Schools. “Because we may be 100 percent sure, just like we were 100 percent sure we were coming back to school after Spring Break (last school year) at one point, then everything can change so quickly.”

That’s why Newton’s Flexible Learning Model allows the district to chance schooling methods as the year progresses. The plan is to start by offering in-person learning, but if COVID-19 numbers suggest this could become unsafe, the district will transition to a hybrid model where students attend in-person twice per week and spend three days learning virtually. The district could also transition to full remote learning for all students, depending on COVID-19 circumstances.

The flexible learning plan is similar to other area districts, prepared to adapt as needed with ever-changing circumstances surrounding COVID-19.

