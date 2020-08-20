Brief break from summer is almost over

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says skies are quiet and temperatures are cooler than normal across Kansas, but that is about to change. Under mostly skies this afternoon, expect near normal high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Showers and storms are expected to form over far western Kansas this evening before moving into central Kansas on Friday morning. Like the last couple of events, neither heavy rain nor severe weather is in the forecast.

Highs around 90 degrees on Friday will warm into the lower to middle 90s this weekend. Factor in the humidity, and it will feel like the triple digits, especially on Sunday.

The heat and humidity will remain in place early next week, but a possible pattern change late in the week may bring showers, storms, and cooler temperatures back to Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: A few clouds, otherwise sunny. Wind: S/SE 5-15. High: 89.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. SE 5-10. Low: 66.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers, otherwise partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-15. High: 90.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy with isolated storms. SE 5-15. Low: 69.

Sat: High: 92. Low: 71. Mostly sunny and more humid.

Sun: High: 94. Low: 72. Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 95. Low: 73. Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 96. Low: 74. Sunny, breezy, and hot.

Wed: High: 97. Low: 75. Sunny, breezy, and hot.

