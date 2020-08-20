Advertisement

“Captain America” star gets political: Why lawmakers are teaming up for Chris Evans’ new project

Evans told us that building his political website was “exciting” but “intimidating.”
By Jacqueline Policastro and Natalie Grim
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The actor behind “Captain America” is jumping into politics, but he’s not running for office.

Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro talked to Chris Evans about his new website aimed at helping Americans get more informed by working with local lawmakers.

“It was exciting to be part of something new,” Evans said. “It was intimidating because it’s obviously not our lane.”

Evans said he was watching the news and wanted answers to questions that he couldn't find easily online.

That’s how he got the idea to build AStartingPoint.com.

Evans launched the site with his business partners Joe Kiani and Mark Kassen.

“We’re not here to be the only answer,” Kassen said. “We’re literally just ‘a starting point.’”

The site is a forum for elected officials to answer questions, share video messages, and debate issues. There's fact checking but no likes, dislikes, or comments.

Evans interviewed many of the lawmakers himself. Scrolling through the site, you can see there are around 150 members of Congress from both sides of the aisle weighing in on topics from immigration to the economy.

Evans has been critical of President Trump online, but the site is bipartisan.

Republicans, Democrats, and Independents have lent their knowledge and viewpoints to the bipartisan discussions.

When we interviewed lawmakers, they said they appreciate Evans’ approach to involvement in politics as a celebrity.

Policastro asked Evans if he would ever consider running for office.

“The way is it right now I have just enough politics in my life to handle,” Evans said. “I don’t know. I guess you never say never.”

Evans said he’s also partnering with Close Up Foundation to help bring A Starting Point content into classrooms across all 50 states.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon arrested

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say President Donald Trump’s ex-political adviser Steve Bannon was arrested in connection with an online fundraising scheme.

National

FDA chief discusses the latest in vaccines and therapeutics

Updated: 17 minutes ago

National

Portland protesters clash with agents outside ICE building

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The demonstrators spray painted windows on the building, broke several windows and shined laser lights at agents inside — prompting local police to declare the event a riot.

National

College Board cancels some SAT tests due to COVID

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Nearly half of the SAT exams scheduled for August have been canceled.

Latest News

National

US jobless claims jump back above 1 million in face of virus

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of laid-off workers seeking U.S. unemployment benefits rose to 1.1 million last week after two weeks of declines, evidence that many employers are still slashing jobs as the coronavirus bedevils the U.S. economy.

National

Russia’s Navalny in coma in ICU after alleged poisoning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is in a coma and on a ventilator in a hospital intensive care unit after falling ill from suspected poisoning that his allies believe is linked to his political activity.

Coronavirus

Airbnb bans house parties worldwide, citing virus mandates

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Airbnb is banning house parties worldwide as it tries to clean up its reputation and comply with limits on gatherings during the pandemic.

National

American Airlines will drop flights to 15 cities in October

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The airline blamed low demand during the coronavirus pandemic, which has triggered a massive slump in air travel.

National

Bomber’s brother gets 55 years for Manchester concert attack

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The brother of the suicide bomber who set off an explosion at a 2017 Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, killing 22 people and injuring hundreds, has been sentenced to a minimum of 55 years.

Coronavirus

UN: Discussions with Russia on COVID-19 vaccine underway

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Last week, Russia became the first country in the world to license a coronavirus vaccine when President Vladimir Putin announced its approval. But the vaccine has not yet passed the advanced trials normally required to prove it works before being licensed, a major breach of scientific protocol.