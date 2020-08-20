Advertisement

Chiefs to prohibit Native American imagery at Arrowhead

Chiefs fans won’t be allowed to wear headdresses and certain face paint at Arrowhead Stadium as part of new policies regarding Native American culture incorporated into game day.
Chiefs fans won’t be allowed to wear headdresses and certain face paint at Arrowhead Stadium as part of new policies regarding Native American culture incorporated into game day.(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs will prohibit the wearing of Native American headdresses, face paint and clothing at Arrowhead Stadium.

They also are discussing the future of the iconic tomahawk chop as they address what many consider racist imagery associated with their franchise.

The team said in a statement Thursday that the changes came after conversations with national organizations that work closely on issues that affect Native Americans. They also come on the heels of the NFL team in Washington choosing to drop Redskins as its nickname after a long and often contentious dialogue with fans and the public.

“In 2014, we began a dialogue with a group of local leaders form diverse American Indian backgrounds and experiences,” the team said in its statement. “As an organization, our goal was a better understanding of issues facing American Indian communities in our region and explore opportunities to raise awareness of American Indian cultures and celebrate the rich traditions of tribes with a historic connection to the Kansas City area.”

In response to that initial collaboration, the Chiefs began celebrating American Indian Heritage Month by inviting elders to a game each year, and having them do a ceremonial “Blessing of the Drum and the Four Directions of Arrowhead Stadium.”

Those discussions also led to the Chiefs discouraging the wearing of ceremonial headdresses and face paint, though they were still seen throughout Arrowhead Stadium on game days. Now, those fans wearing often elaborate headdresses and face paint will be stopped at the gate and prohibited from entering the facility.

The Chiefs also said they are “engaged in a thorough review process of the Arrowhead Chop,” which is also used by fans of the Florida State Seminoles, Atlanta Braves and other sports teams. The team also hopes to shift the focus of the war drum that is pounded at the start of games to “something that symbolizes the heartbeat of the stadium.”

“We are exploring all options for a modified engagement moment from the Drum Deck that maintains a unifying effect between our fans and our players but better represents the spiritual significance of the drum,” the team said.

The Chiefs, who are named after former Mayor Harold Roe “Chief” Bartle, have made other changes throughout the years to distance themselves from Native American imagery. The pinto horse named Warpaint that rides onto the field was originally ridden by a man in full Native American headdress, but for years has been ridden by a cheerleader instead.

Despite the changes, there have continued to be occasional demonstrations, protests and public outcry at Chiefs games at home and on the road. Native Americans sought to have the Arizona Cardinals bar face paint when the Chiefs visited several years ago, and protests took place in Minnesota in 2015 before a game against the Vikings.

Officials and students at nearby Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, Kansas, asked the Chiefs to ban behavior that invokes stereotypes amid their 2016 playoff run. And when the franchise won its first Super Bowl in 50 years in February, it once again put the subject of tradition versus racism at the forefront of the national consciousness.

The team did not address its nickname, its logo of “KC” inside an arrowhead, or the name of Arrowhead Stadium itself in its statement Thursday. But it did say that it was exploring the creation of a formalized education program, and it promised to continue discussions with Native American groups moving forward.

“We are grateful for the meaningful conversations we have had with all of these American Indian leaders,” the team said. “It is important we continue the dialogue on these significant topics and we look forward to continuing to work together.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Latest News

Sports

Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman suspended for anti-gay slur

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman has been suspended from working Cincinnati’s games after using an anti-gay slur on air.

Kansas City Chiefs

KWCH to air 3 classic Chiefs games

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
KWCH will air three classic Kansas City Chiefs games to get ready for the NFL season.

Sports

Wichita football community mourns loss of ‘Coach Mo’

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:06 PM CDT
|
By Ellen Terhune
The football community in Wichita is morning the loss of local legend Maurice Moore, or "Coach Mo," as his players and colleagues called him.

Sports

Wichita schools will have City League-only schedule for fall sports

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:07 PM CDT
|
By Braxton Jones
The Athletic Director for USD 259 confirmed Tuesday that fall sports will be a league-only schedule for teams in the Greater Wichita Athletic League (City League).

Latest News

Royals

Reds-Royals postponed due to COVID-19; doubleheader on deck

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:26 PM CDT
|
The game will be played as part of a doubleheader Wednesday so that the Reds can do additional testing after a player tested positive for COVID-19

Sports

Wichita Ice Center in top 4 of nationwide contest

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT
|
By Lily Wu
The indoor skating rink and venue for competitive and recreation hockey is one of four finalists in the Kraft Hockeyville contest.

Sports

Chiefs ready to welcome fans for home games in upcoming season

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT
|
By Matt Heilman
The Kansas City Chiefs announced plans Monday to welcome fans into Arrowhead Stadium for home games in the 2020 season. The stadium will open to a reduced capacity of about 22 percent to kick off the season, the team announced.

News

Bill Snyder Family Stadium to open for football with new protocols

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 12:23 PM CDT
|
By Shawn Wheat
K-State has announced the Riley County Commission approved their request to open Bill Snyder Family Stadium for the football season.

Sports

K-State, Big 12 release updated 2020 football schedule

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:49 AM CDT
K-State Athletics and the Big 12 Conference unveiled Wednesday the Wildcats’ new 10-game football schedule for the 2020 season, which includes a newly scheduled non-conference matchup and all nine conference games.

Sports

KU, Big 12 release 2020 football schedule

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:11 AM CDT
|
By Angela Smith
Kansas football’s revised Big 12 Conference schedule, which features four home games and five road trips, was released by the conference office on Wednesday.