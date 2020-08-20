Gradually heating up this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that temperatures will gradually heat up into the weekend and humidity will be trending up as well. All of this will lead to higher heat indices as well.

A few showers or thunderstorms may clip far western Kansas in the overnight hours, fading early Friday. Temperatures will be in the 60s for the start of the day and then warm to near 90 for the afternoon. Passing clouds will be moving through the area, but rain chances are quite slim.

The weekend looks hotter with little to no rain expected. Highs will mainly be in the 90s for Saturday and Sunday, and as the heat dome from the western US moves east early next week, dry weather should continue.

Wichita Area Forecast Tonight: Increasing clouds. SE 5-15. Low: 66.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. S/SE 5-15. High: 89.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. S/SE 5-10. Low: 69.

Sat: High: 93 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 95 Low: 73 Partly cloudy early, then mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 96 Low: 74 Sunny.

Tue: High: 97 Low: 75 Sunny; breezy.

Wed: High: 96 Low: 74 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 97 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.

