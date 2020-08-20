Advertisement

Gradually heating up this weekend

Humidity will return making it feel hotter
Warming continues this weekend
Warming continues this weekend(KWCH)
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that temperatures will gradually heat up into the weekend and humidity will be trending up as well. All of this will lead to higher heat indices as well.

A few showers or thunderstorms may clip far western Kansas in the overnight hours, fading early Friday. Temperatures will be in the 60s for the start of the day and then warm to near 90 for the afternoon. Passing clouds will be moving through the area, but rain chances are quite slim.

The weekend looks hotter with little to no rain expected. Highs will mainly be in the 90s for Saturday and Sunday, and as the heat dome from the western US moves east early next week, dry weather should continue.

Wichita Area ForecaTonight: Increasing clouds. SE 5-15. Low: 66.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. S/SE 5-15. High: 89.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. S/SE 5-10. Low: 69.

Sat: High: 93 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 95 Low: 73 Partly cloudy early, then mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 96 Low: 74 Sunny.

Tue: High: 97 Low: 75 Sunny; breezy.

Wed: High: 96 Low: 74 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 97 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.st:

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Brief break from summer is almost over

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says skies are quiet and temperatures are cooler than normal across Kansas, but that is about to change.

Forecast

Parts of Kansas with a chance of rain

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Severe weather is not expected for the areas that do hear some rumbles of thunder.

Forecast

Spotty morning showers and storms, then clearing and ‘cool’

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 8:46 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Isolated off-and-on showers and storms will go away by midday leaving us with clearing skies and cooler than normal temperatures this afternoon.

Forecast

Storm-free forecast for south-central Kansas

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:43 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another quiet and cool morning across Kansas and the day ahead looks delightful.

Latest News

Forecast

Few sprinkles/showers on Wednesday

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
It won't be much, but a few raindrops may spot the windshield early in the day.

Forecast

Cooler temps move into Kansas, feeling more like fall

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:54 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a clear and cool morning in the 50s and 60s will warm-up into the upper 80s this afternoon under a mainly sunny sky. However, low humidity will keep it feeling more like September rather than summer.

Forecast

Slightly cooler & drier for awhile

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Not as hot Tuesday/Wednesday with less humidity

Forecast

Temps tumble Tuesday, warmer weather rebounds for the weekend

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 5:54 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a cold front is moving through the state, but the cooler air will not arrive until tonight and Tuesday.

Forecast

Storms wind-down, comfortable temps on the way

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT
|
By Mark Larson
Storm chances wind-down then temps slowly fall into the mid 80s along with lower humidity

Forecast

Scattered storms today - some may be severe

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 8:37 AM CDT
Scattered morning storms ending, more storms later today- a few may be severe.