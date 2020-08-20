KBI investigates suspicious death in Greenwood County

EUREKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a Eureka man was found dead in his home late Wednesday night.

The KBI said around 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Greenwood County deputies were called to do a welfare check at a home at 1607 Quincy St. in Eureka, Kan. They arrived, searched the residence and found 78-year-old Danny Shue inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The KBI was asked to assist at approximately 11 p.m. Wednesday night. Special agents and the Crime Scene Response Team are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KSCRIME. Tips can also be submitted online at: https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

The investigation is ongoing. Nothing further will be released at this time.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.