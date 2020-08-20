Advertisement

Rep. Roger Marshall supportive of decision to postpone postal-service changes

In Wichita Wednesday (Aug. 19, 2020) Rep. Roger Marshall said he supports Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s decision to postpone changes to the U.S. Postal Service until after the election.
By Matt Heilman
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - U.S. Representative and current U.S. Senate candidate Roger Marshall on Wednesday spoke with Eyewitness News about issues concerning the U.S. Postal Service, less than three months out from the Nov. 3 general election.

Marshall said he supports Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s decision to postpone changes to the U.S. Postal Service until after the election. The postmaster general implemented new overtime policies this summer and also had mail-sorting machines removed from post offices across the country.

Marshall said there are long-standing financial issues with the U.S. Postal Service that Congress wants to fix, but he believes it’s important to maintain voters’ trust in the postal service ahead of the general election. He said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is trying to politicize the post office to impact the election.

“The truth is the post office can easily handle that mail,” he said of more voters casting mail-in ballots. “...(This is) one more way (Pelosi is) trying to keep President Trump from being reelected.”

Marshall said Congress offered more money to the postal service to help it process additional mail-in ballots this year. On Friday, DeJoy will testify before a House Committee in Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

