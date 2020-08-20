Repeat sex offender sentenced for distributing child pornography

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) – U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister announced Thursday a Kansas man with a prior rape conviction was sentenced to more than 16 years in federal prison for distributing child pornography. In addition, he was ordered to pay $95,000 in restitution.

James Minter, 47, pleaded guilty to one count of receipt and distribution of child pornography. In his plea, he admitted that law enforcement received a report from CyberTipline (https://www.missingkids.org/gethelpnow/cybertipline) that he had uploaded a file containing child pornography via the internet.

Investigators tracked the upload to a Minter’s residence in Linwood, Kan. More than 1,000 images and 200 videos depicting the sexual abuse of children were seized from Minter’s devices.

In 1998, Minter was convicted of rape and criminal sodomy after assaulting a 5-year-old child. He was released from prison in May 2018.

