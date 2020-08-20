Advertisement

Reports: Michigan reaches $600 million settlement in Flint water crisis

The Michigan Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a Flint water crisis class action lawsuit can move forward.
The Michigan Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a Flint water crisis class action lawsuit can move forward.(ABC12 News)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (AP) - Multiple news outlets report that the state of Michigan has reached a $600 million agreement to compensate Flint residents whose health was damaged by lead-tainted drinking water.

The reports say details will be released later this week. Thousands of people have sued the state for its role in the crisis, which began in 2014 when Flint switched its water source from the city of Detroit to the Flint River to save money. State officials advised the city not to use corrosion controls.

Lead from pipes contaminated the water. A spokesman for the state attorney general’s office declined to confirm a settlement had been reached.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

1 killed in crash near Hutchinson

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Matt Heilman
The crash, involving three vehicles, including a motorcycle, happened about 5:15 p.m., the Reno County Sheriff’s Office said.

Education

Some parents of special-needs students face added dilemma with start to school year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ruby Munguia
Some parents of special-needs students express concerns about sending their children back to school this fall.

Politics

Barton County discloses ballotfinding

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Barton County Clerk’s Office disclosed on Wednesday that 14 ballots were found inside a locked ballot box during a routine post-election security review.

News

Sedgwick County DA addresses trial delays due to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

More questions answered about mail-in ballot applications sent to people across Kansas

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Commissioners approve new Sedgwick County order

Updated: 3 hours ago
Commissioners approve new Sedgwick County order

News

Mother addresses online learning for son with special needs

Updated: 4 hours ago
Mother addresses online learning for son with special needs

Coronavirus

Harvey County confirms second COVID-19 death in 2 days

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Harvey County Health Department confirmed its second COVID-19-related death on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to five.

Education

Wichita school district faces challenges, uncertainty with school-start decision

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Caroline Elliott
Wichita Public Schools, the largest school district in Kansas, on Thursday will decide if students will start the 2020-2021 school year online as the district manages several staff members testing positive for COVID-19 and placing others in quarantine to contain the spread.

News

More than 100 children test positive for COVID-19 in Sedgwick County

Updated: 4 hours ago
More than 100 children test positive for COVID-19 in Sedgwick County