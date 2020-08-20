Advertisement

‘Satanist’ ex-soldier sentenced to 2 1/2 years in bomb plot

By JOHN HANNA
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A former U.S. soldier described by prosecutors as a Satanist has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in federal prison for distributing information through social media about building a bomb and making napalm.

Twenty-four-year-old Jarrett William Smith also has been linked to a neo-Nazi group by the Anti-Defamation League.

A federal judge on Wednesday rejected a request from Smith’s attorney for a lenient sentence of 15 months. Smith pleaded guilty in February to two felony charges of distributing explosives information.

Prosecutors have said Smith distributed the information “for the glory of his Satanist religion” and had a plan to overthrow the U.S. government.

