Some parents of special-needs students face added dilemma with start to school year

By Ruby Munguia
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some parents of special-needs students express concerns about sending their children back to school this fall. Eyewitness News on Wednesday spoke with one mother who said she feels stuck between giving her son a good education and protecting his health.

Lisa Miller said she’s worried about her son, Nathan’s health and how he’s going to get his education.

“More so for special needs because they’re usually at higher risk with lower immune systems and inability to fight off infections and things like that,” Miller said.

Still, due to her work schedule, Miller decided to send her son, who has Down Syndrome, back to West High School.

Eyewitness News reached out to education professionals in the Wichita and Haysville school districts to see what parents of special-needs students can do to better prepare their children for the school year ahead.

“I have two special needs students actually. My own children are special needs. So, just, I’ve been having conversations with them and prepping them and making sure that they know that they’ll be wearing masks and that it’s not going to look the same,” said USD 261 (Haysville school district) Assistant Superintendent of Learning Services Jennifer Reed. “And social distancing will be in place, and they’ll be signs and some of the water fountains won’t be able to be used. Just anything I can think of to help prepare them so they’re not shocked when they go back.”

USD 261 Director of Special Education Angie Estell said parents should know whether they choose face-to-face learning or remote learning, there’s no wrong choice.

“There are risks and benefits to both choices at this particular point in time. So, just know you’re making the best decision with the information and with the knowledge that you have right now with what your family needs and not to feel guilty about that decision,” she said.

