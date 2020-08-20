Advertisement

Wichita parents discuss preferred direction for starting school year

Scene from a classroom in a Wichita Public Schools elementary school.
Scene from a classroom in a Wichita Public Schools elementary school.(KWCH)
By Shawn Loging
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:25 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ahead of the Wichita Public Schools Board of Education final vote on how students in the district will start the 2020-2021 school year -- whether it be remote, in-person, or a hybrid option -- Eyewitness News spoke with Wichita parents about which direction they think the district should go.

“I think it’s better for them to be at home, especially if they have health issues,” Wichita mother of three Alantiz Watley said. “So I think, it’s safer for (her son) to stay home.”

Will Wichita students see whiteboards in a classroom or keyboards on a computer at home? That’s the question the USD 259 BOE is expected to answer at its meeting Thursday night.

In addition to Watley, Eyewitness News Wednesday heard opinions from the grandmother of a Wichita high school senior and a substitute teacher in the district. The grandmother and the sub agree with Watley in supporting an online start to the school year, but overall, recent feedback from the community has been split near evenly between starting onsite versus online.

“My older kids are going to go to school and my younger one is going to stay home,” Watley said.

Grandmother Gwen Ross said her high-school-senior grandson wants to go back in-person.

“But I say, these kids make these decisions, they don’t think about the ripple effects,” she said. “They just want to go back to school with their friends, that’s understandable. But they have to look at the big picture.”

Wichita school district substitute teacher Evgeny Chernovalov said he considered not returning to the classroom this fall.

“Mostly because the schools that I typically help out with are going to be middle and elementary schools, and as with most kids, that tends to be just a little germ factory,” he said.

Watley, Ross and Chernovalov said they do hope that in-person learning will ultimately be what most students experience if COVID-19-related trends head in the right direction.

