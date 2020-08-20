Advertisement

Woman killed in N. Wichita shooting

Wichita police investigate after a woman dies from her injuries in a shooting reported Wednesday night near 9th and Grove.
Wichita police investigate after a woman dies from her injuries in a shooting reported Wednesday night near 9th and Grove.(kwch)
By Matt Heilman
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman is dead after a Wednesday night shooting near 9th and Grove in north Wichita. Wichita police said the shooting happened at about 9:20 p.m.

At about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said the investigation was focused on a strip mall parking lot. As of late Wednesday night, it’s unclear if anyone else was injured. The early stage of the investigation includes police collecting surveillance footage from nearby businesses.

Stick with us for updates once Wichita police are able to provide further information. Follow us online, here at kwch.com, and tune into Eyewitness News This Morning and throughout the day tomorrow (Thursday) for developments as they’re confirmed.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wichita parents discuss preferred direction for starting school year

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Shawn Loging
Ahead of the Wichita Public Schools Board of Education final vote on how students in the district will start the 2020-2021 school year -- whether it be remote, in-person, or a hybrid option -- Eyewitness News spoke with Wichita parents about which direction they think the district should go.

News

Rep. Roger Marshall supportive of decision to postpone postal-service changes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Heilman
Marshall said he supports Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s decision to postpone changes to the U.S. Postal Service until after the election.

News

1 killed in crash near Hutchinson

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Matt Heilman
The crash, involving three vehicles, including a motorcycle, happened about 5:15 p.m., the Reno County Sheriff’s Office said.

News

Reports: Michigan reaches $600 million settlement in Flint water crisis

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Media reports: Michigan reaches $600 million agreement to pay Flint residents whose health was damaged by lead in water.

Latest News

Education

Some parents of special-needs students face added dilemma with start to school year

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ruby Munguia
Some parents of special-needs students express concerns about sending their children back to school this fall.

Politics

Barton County discloses ballotfinding

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Barton County Clerk’s Office disclosed on Wednesday that 14 ballots were found inside a locked ballot box during a routine post-election security review.

News

Sedgwick County DA addresses trial delays due to COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

More questions answered about mail-in ballot applications sent to people across Kansas

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Commissioners approve new Sedgwick County order

Updated: 5 hours ago
Commissioners approve new Sedgwick County order

News

Mother addresses online learning for son with special needs

Updated: 5 hours ago
Mother addresses online learning for son with special needs