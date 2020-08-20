Woman killed in N. Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman is dead after a Wednesday night shooting near 9th and Grove in north Wichita. Wichita police said the shooting happened at about 9:20 p.m.

At about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said the investigation was focused on a strip mall parking lot. As of late Wednesday night, it’s unclear if anyone else was injured. The early stage of the investigation includes police collecting surveillance footage from nearby businesses.

