1 killed in NW Wichita crash on I-235

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is dead and at least two others injured following a Friday-evening crash involving a car and a semi on Interstate 235 in northwest Wichita.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash happened about 5:10 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-235 near Zoo Boulevard. The person killed in the crash died from their injuries at the scene. The KHP confirmed two other people were hospitalized.

The crash blocked northbound traffic on the interstate. The KHP said the crash also closed southbound lanes of the interstate at 25th Street.

