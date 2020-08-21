Advertisement

1 killed in NW Wichita crash on I-235

One person died from their injuries in a crash involving a car and a semi Friday, (Aug. 21) on I-235 near Zoo Blvd.
One person died from their injuries in a crash involving a car and a semi Friday, (Aug. 21) on I-235 near Zoo Blvd.(WICHWay cam)
By Matt Heilman
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is dead and at least two others injured following a Friday-evening crash involving a car and a semi on Interstate 235 in northwest Wichita.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash happened about 5:10 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-235 near Zoo Boulevard. The person killed in the crash died from their injuries at the scene. The KHP confirmed two other people were hospitalized.

The crash blocked northbound traffic on the interstate. The KHP said the crash also closed southbound lanes of the interstate at 25th Street.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lt. Governor pushes for census response

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Alex Flippin
Lt. Governor says failing to take part in 2020 census could result in loss of billions for state.

Back To School

Parents, community members concerned for Wichita students’ education, mental health during remote learning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Anna Auld
The Wichita School Board may have voted to not have players on the fields or fans in the stands, but some worry about the impact the decision could have on students’ mental health.

Don't Fall For It

Wichita police warn of email scam involving LinkedIn, Mayor’s office

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is warning the public about an email scam involving LinkedIn that claims to be from the City of Wichita Mayor’s Office.

Back To School

Wichita Public Schools equipped with technology for remote start

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grant DeMars
With thousands of middle and high school students in the Wichita school district starting the school year online, many will need access to computers and reliable internet access.

Latest News

News

Students, teams call for Wichita School Board to reverse decision on high school sports

Updated: 2 hours ago
The decision also means no in-person athletics or activities for the next nine weeks.

Coronavirus

523 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Sedgwick County jail

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said 523 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

Newstalk

Newstalk: Director of K-State's Bio Security Research Institute talks vaccine research

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Kansas State Fair offering up food, tunes this weekend

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Kansas State Fair might be canceled, but deep-fried cuisine will live on for one weekend in August.

News

Wichita Police join state, local law enforcement on statewide campaign against impaired driving

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
The state began its “You Drink. You Drive. You Lose.” campaign Thursday and will continue into Labor Day, Sept. 7.

News

ICT Pop Up Urban Park closing

Updated: 11 hours ago
People will still be able to visit the food trucks that normally park there.