523 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Sedgwick County jail

(KWCH)
By Angela Smith
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said 523 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

The sheriff’s office said it conducted mass COVID-19 testing of more than 1500 inmates. This testing was based on the recommendation of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The contracted medical provider of the detention facility along with the assistance of the local health department collected tests over a 5 day period.

During this 5 day period, approximately 60 inmates per day were booked into or released from the detention facility. Some of the inmates tested were released from the facility prior to receiving the results of their submitted tests.

As of August 20, 2020, 747 inmates have tested negative. Some of the positive cases had previously been reported on the Sedgwick County Dashboard. To date, there have been 6,121 positive cases of COVID-19 in Sedgwick County. The percentage of tests coming back positive is currently 13%. Eyewitness News is checking with the county to find out if that number is affected by the jail’s numbers.

