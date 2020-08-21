Bishop Carroll, Kapaun Mt. Carmel to play fall sports
WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - Fall Sports will continue on for the two Wichita Catholic schools.
After it was announced that USD 259 would not allow athletic competitions for 9 weeks Thursday night, Bishop Carroll and Kapaun Mt. Carmel, the two remaining members of the Greater Wichita Athletic League, had a decision to make.
In a letter posted to Twitter Friday by Carroll Athletic Director Tyler Frazier, the Catholic Diocese of Wichita announced that “with a prayerful approach, we have made the decision to move ahead with all athletics for the fall season.”
The letter continues, outlining cautionary measures the schools will take including:
- Competitons conducted with opponent schools who meet a number of outlines safety standards.
- No buses used to transport student athletes; parents asked to do this.
- Each athlete will be allocated two spectator tickets.
- Masks, temperature checks and social distancing will be expected for all spectators.
- Marching band will perform at halftime on the field; band will not play from the bleachers.
- Cheerleaders limited to 16 athletes. Pom squads will not travel to away games.
- No tailgating at competitions.
- Concessions limited to drinks only.
