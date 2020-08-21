Advertisement

Bishop Carroll, Kapaun Mt. Carmel to play fall sports

Carroll and Kapaun will continue with fall athletic plans for the 2020 season
Carroll and Kapaun will continue with fall athletic plans for the 2020 season(Kelly Ross)
By Matt Henderson
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - Fall Sports will continue on for the two Wichita Catholic schools.

After it was announced that USD 259 would not allow athletic competitions for 9 weeks Thursday night, Bishop Carroll and Kapaun Mt. Carmel, the two remaining members of the Greater Wichita Athletic League, had a decision to make.

In a letter posted to Twitter Friday by Carroll Athletic Director Tyler Frazier, the Catholic Diocese of Wichita announced that “with a prayerful approach, we have made the decision to move ahead with all athletics for the fall season.”

The letter continues, outlining cautionary measures the schools will take including:

  • Competitons conducted with opponent schools who meet a number of outlines safety standards.
  • No buses used to transport student athletes; parents asked to do this.
  • Each athlete will be allocated two spectator tickets.
  • Masks, temperature checks and social distancing will be expected for all spectators.
  • Marching band will perform at halftime on the field; band will not play from the bleachers.
  • Cheerleaders limited to 16 athletes. Pom squads will not travel to away games.
  • No tailgating at competitions.
  • Concessions limited to drinks only.

