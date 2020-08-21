Advertisement

Crop art of Kamala Harris portrayed in Kansas field

Kamala Harris crop art by Stan Herd in Lawrence, Kan.
Kamala Harris crop art by Stan Herd in Lawrence, Kan.(Marc Havener/Resonate Pictures)
By Angela Smith
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas is known as a mostly Republican state when it comes to voting, but a long-time Democrat is making his views known in a big way.

Stan Herd has created earth art across the nation and world. Now, he’s plotted portraits of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the middle of a field near Lawrence.

“We created the piece and finished it, but we were concerned about whether we should even show anybody since everything was so up in the air. So, we hung on to it all of this time, but now, we’ve had the opportunity doing the portrait of Kamala,” said Herd.

Herd said he had an inkling Biden would choose Harris for the VP job. He said 30 minutes after the news broke, he started finishing up her portrait. He said he hopes his work will highlight the state and the “plethora of powerful women” including Gov. Laura Kelly, Rep. Sharice Davids, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Barbara Bollier, former insurance commissioner Sandy Praeger, former governor, Kathleen Sebelius.

“So, we’re out in the Heartland trying to make our statement and trying to bring attention to incredible things that are happening in Kansas,” Herd said.

