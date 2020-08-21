Heading toward a heat wave

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a heat wave is setting in for the Plains and could be one of the longest stretches of 90s the area has experienced all summer. There won’t be many, if any, chances for rain in the near future.

Low temperatures fall into the 60s for Saturday morning with mainly clear skies and light winds. Highs will rebound into the low to mid 90s with sunny skies and light south winds for the afternoon.

A stray storm or two might develop in northern Kansas Saturday night, but that chance remains north of I-70 (if anything pops up at all).

We can expect temperatures to get hotter late in the weekend and next week. Right now, the high pressure system over the Plains will keep any chance of rain from a tropical storm or hurricane from reaching Kansas.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. S 5-15. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. S 10-20. High: 94.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. S 5-15. Low: 70.

Sun: High: 95 Early AM clouds, then mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 97 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 97 Low: 73 Sunny.

Wed: High: 96 Low: 74 Sunny to mostly sunny. Breezy.

Thu: High: 96 Low: 73 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 95 Low: 74 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

