Heat wave moves in this weekend

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says last night’s storms are winding down, but your Friday morning commute may include some showers and rolling thunder, especially west of I-135.
By Jake Dunne
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says last night’s storms are winding down, but your Friday morning commute may include some showers and rolling thunder, especially west of I-135. Under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures climb to a near normal 90 degrees this afternoon, but higher humidity will make it feel a degree or two warmer. 

A stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out tonight, but like last night most of us will stay dry. The risk of rain drops to almost zero this weekend and stays there all of next week. 

After a warmer weekend in the lower to middle 90s, most of next week will be spent in the middle to upper 90s. As the humidity continues to climb, so will the heat index. Get ready for feels like temperatures between 100-105 degrees. 

Looking ahead… forecast models are suggesting a major pattern change as we turn the calendar page to September. A healthy dose of showers and storms next weekend may be followed by a major cool-down, stay tuned. 

WICHITA AREA FORECAST: 

Today: Isolated showers, otherwise partly cloudy. Wind: SE/S 5-15. High: 90. 

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated storms. SE/S 5-10. Low: 67. 

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and more humid. Wind: S 10-15. High: 92. 

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. S 5-10. Low: 71. 

Sun: High: 94. Low: 74. Mostly sunny. 

Mon: High: 95. Low: 75. Sunny. 

Tue: High: 97. Low: 74. Sunny, breezy, and hot. 

Wed: High: 95. Low: 73. Mostly sunny and breezy. 

Thu: High: 98. Low: 75. Mostly sunny and hot. 

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

