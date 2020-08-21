Advertisement

Kansas State Fair offering up food, tunes this weekend

The decision could have a significant economic impact or a public health one.
By Angela Smith
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas State Fair might be canceled, but deep-fried cuisine will live on for one weekend in August. 

The fair said food lovers will still be able to get their fix of Pronto Pups, funnel cakes, fried Oreos and much more during the Fair’s Food and Tunes Weekend Friday and Saturday. The event is sponsored by the Kansas Fairgrounds Foundation.

A dozen Kansas food vendors will be selling Fair cuisine from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Food vendors are spread across two streets, creating an open-air restaurant atmosphere with lots of space. The giant yellow slide also will be open. Live music from Kansas entertainers, including Lockeland, Makayla Brown and Sassanachs, will start at 5 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System Stage at Lake Talbott.

Visitors staying for the Tunes event are asked to bring their own chairs and/or blankets. This is a park-like atmosphere. There is no gate admission for this event.

The Kansas Fairgrounds Foundation also will have a booth selling T-shirts and taking donations for the Fair’s current Kansas Cares About the Fair Campaign.

“The Fair is a fee-funded agency that survives on the income it makes from each Fair. With the lack of anticipated revenue after the 2020 Fair was canceled, the Foundation is helping to raise funds to ensure the Fair tradition continues for future generations,” said organizers.

For more information on the event, visit: https://www.kansasstatefair.com/p/manage-events/fair-food--tunes-weekend.

