Lt. Governor pushes for census response

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Lt. Governor Lynn Rogers wants more Kansans to respond to the 2020 census before time runs out.

Rogers said the state has done well in self-reporting, so far, but counties in western and south-central Kansas have lagged behind.

“If that continues,” Rogers said. “We’re going to miss counting a lot of people, and it’s going to cost us, millions of dollars of revenue over the next decade.”

The Lt. Governor went on to correct that figure to “billion” in possible revenue loss over the next ten years. He also said it’s not just about money that could be affected, but also how the state is represented.

“For Kansas particularly, we used to have eight Congress positions. We now have four, and if other parts of the country are growing faster than we are, it could very easily be where we lose one of those four seats, and they could go to another area,” he said.

Rogers said census workers are out now, knocking on doors and collecting information and he wanted to urge anyone who hasn’t responded to the census to answer those calls and go through the process.

“There’s no citizenship questions, there’s no questions that will embarrass you, and this is information that only stays with the census,” he said. “We only have about 41 days to get the count right so there are people out going house to house, if you haven’t registered or if you haven’t called in, we want people to respond to those people as well.”

Anyone who hasn’t taken part in the 2020 census yet can do so by visiting my2020census.gov or by calling (844) 330-2020.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.