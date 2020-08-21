One remains in critical condition after officer-involved shooting near Mayetta

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man is in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting near Mayetta on Wednesday.

Aug. 19, 10:45 p.m.

Investigation begins for KHP Trooper involved shooting in Jackson Co.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol, at around 4 pm, an officer spotted a reported stolen vehicle and what ensued was a car chase, standoff and officer involved shooting in Jackson County.

Local authorities spotted a reported stolen car in the Prairie Band Potawatomi Casino and Resort parking lot.

The deputy on the scene stopped the reported vehicle with a male driver and female passenger. The driver then sped away, causing a car chase that ended after the driver crashed through a gate to the pasture located just west of T Road on 158th Road, just south of Mayetta.

The man and woman ran into the woods on the more than 600 acre property. Neither the man nor woman lived on the property.

Tim Morse, the Jackson Co. Sheriff, said it was a group effort from different agencies throughout the area.

"Kansas Highway Patrol assisted with the apprehension of the fugitive and also we used the Kansas Patrol helicopter and I believe we also had some K-9 units, possibly from both agencies," he said. After using the K-9 unit to sniff out the couple in the woods, the man conversed with the authorities when the deputies noticed the man had a weapon. A Kansas State Trooper shot at the man leaving him injured, the woman was not injured.

Don Hughes, the Technical Trooper for the Kansas Highway Patrol, said they do not know if the man and woman are accomplices or if it was a hostage situation. It is under investigation. "I think it's just best to say a standoff occurred, we are still sorting out the details, we're still at the beginning stages of this investigation and I think it's best we leave that speculation out of it." No law enforcement officer was injured throughout the chase, crash or standoff.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.

