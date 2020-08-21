Advertisement

One remains in critical condition after officer-involved shooting near Mayetta

By Shawn Wheat, Joseph Hennessy and Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man is in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting near Mayetta on Wednesday.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says a man is in critical condition after a brief pursuit and officer-involved shooting on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

According to the KBI Shanon Wren, 41, of Topeka, Kan., and a female passenger were located inside a vehicle with a stolen tag in the Prairie Band Cassion and Resort parking lot.

KBI says the two fled and led officers on a pursuit that ended with Wren crashing the vehicle where he and his passenger then ran into the woods. Officers were able to locate the two and they say Wren was armed with a knife.

According to KBI Wren was shot by a trooper during the confrontation and was then flown to Stormont Vail hospital and later the University of Kansas Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

The female passenger was also taken to a Topeka hospital for treatment for an unrelated incident and then released.

The KBI says it will conduct a thorough investigation into the shooting and once completed will turn the findings over to the Jackson County Attorney for review.

The investigation is ongoing.

Aug. 19, 10:45 p.m.

Investigation begins for KHP Trooper involved shooting in Jackson Co.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol, at around 4 pm, an officer spotted a reported stolen vehicle and what ensued was a car chase, standoff and officer involved shooting in Jackson County.

Local authorities spotted a reported stolen car in the Prairie Band Potawatomi Casino and Resort parking lot.

The deputy on the scene stopped the reported vehicle with a male driver and female passenger. The driver then sped away, causing a car chase that ended after the driver crashed through a gate to the pasture located just west of T Road on 158th Road, just south of Mayetta.

The man and woman ran into the woods on the more than 600 acre property. Neither the man nor woman lived on the property.

Tim Morse, the Jackson Co. Sheriff, said it was a group effort from different agencies throughout the area.

"Kansas Highway Patrol assisted with the apprehension of the fugitive and also we used the Kansas Patrol helicopter and I believe we also had some K-9 units, possibly from both agencies," he said. After using the K-9 unit to sniff out the couple in the woods, the man conversed with the authorities when the deputies noticed the man had a weapon. A Kansas State Trooper shot at the man leaving him injured, the woman was not injured.

Don Hughes, the Technical Trooper for the Kansas Highway Patrol, said they do not know if the man and woman are accomplices or if it was a hostage situation. It is under investigation. "I think it's just best to say a standoff occurred, we are still sorting out the details, we're still at the beginning stages of this investigation and I think it's best we leave that speculation out of it." No law enforcement officer was injured throughout the chase, crash or standoff.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.

