Parents, community members concerned for Wichita students’ education, mental health during remote learning

(KKTV)
By Anna Auld
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita School Board may have voted to not have players on the fields or fans in the stands, but some worry about the impact the decision could have on students’ mental health.

″Sports is an outlet for our students,” said youth mentor, David Gilkey. “It saves lives.”

Gilkey runs Rise Up for Youth, a Wichita organization that works with hundreds of high school around the city.

“A lot of our kids want to escape the environment they are in. There’s drug abuse, domestic violence, sexual abuse and now they are trapped even longer. So what are we going to do now?” Gilkey questioned.

It’s not only a concern for students possibly not having a safe haven, but also for parents who have full-time jobs and can’t be home with their children during the times they’re supposed to be learning.

Parents like Shuree Graham, who has two children in middle school, says she’s concerned.

″I know school isn’t a daycare but I’m, not a professional teacher, and I can’t afford to pay a living wage to someone to come in and make sure they are staying on task while I’m at work,” said Graham.

She also worries about kids’ mental health.

″A lot of parents chose back to school because of a need.”

Gilkey worries about the lack of supervision.

″This is the time for our community and city to really wrap our arms around our students and our young people because they are really going to need our help right now,” said Gilkey. “They really really going to need us right now.”

