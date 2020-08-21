Salina Police looking for suspected jewelry thiefs

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Salina Police are looking for two people who are suspected of stealing $28,000 worth of rings from a jewelry store.

One person distracted an employee at Riddle’s Jewelry in Central Mall, while another stole two ring display flats that contained diamond rings.

One suspected was described as a Black male in their 30-40s, wearing a black ball cap, a light blue T-shirt, and dark shorts. Another suspect was described as a Black female in their 30-40s, with a blue striped dress.

Those with information about the event or suspects are asked to call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/createreport/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip.

