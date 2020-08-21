Advertisement

Students, teams call for Wichita School Board to reverse decision on high school sports

Garden City High School's football team played on the road versus Wichita Northwest High School on Friday October 23, 2015 in Wichita. The Buffaloes fell short with a loss against the Grizzlies 21 - 38.
Garden City High School's football team played on the road versus Wichita Northwest High School on Friday October 23, 2015 in Wichita. The Buffaloes fell short with a loss against the Grizzlies 21 - 38. (KWCH)
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Football coaches for Wichita Public Schools met with their teams on Friday. They were following up on a decision made Thursday night by the Wichita School Board for middle school and high school students to start the school year online. The decision also means no in-person athletics or activities for the first nine weeks of school.

Northwest Football head coach Steve Martin called Thursday night’s decision unfair. He said his team took all of the precautions they were told to take and practiced all summer with no cases. Now, he and others are calling on the school board to hold a special meeting to reverse their decision.

“I believe my football players, all 108 of them, can go do what they need to do to stay safe. We have changed every aspect of our practice. Our practice has been organized so we can contact trace every one of our kids in every drill. We have done everything and all we are asking is that you reconsider,” said Martin.

A petition now circulating on Change.org is calling for students to have their chance to fight and be heard.

“We deserve the chance to fight and be heard with this conflict. Seniors will lose scholarship chances which helps with college and everyone else loses a family. We understand the risk with COVID-19 but that is our chance to take. So this petition shows that everyone is willing to accept the risk,” said the petition.

It is calling for 1,500 signatures and already 1,365 people have signed it.

Martin said he does not plan on stopping Northwest football practices and will scrimmage on Saturday. He said he’s pretty confident the school district will reconsider.

“It’s a family here and in other programs. It’s more than just football. It’s not just a stupid game with a bunch of teenagers playing. The relationships, the life skills, the ability to cope and handle things is why these kids are standing here strong today because they have been taught that through sports,” said Martin.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Don't Fall For It

Wichita police warn of email scam involving LinkedIn, Mayor’s office

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is warning the public about an email scam involving LinkedIn that claims to be from the City of Wichita Mayor’s Office.

Back To School

Wichita Public Schools equipped with technology for remote start

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Grant DeMars
With thousands of middle and high school students in the Wichita school district starting the school year online, many will need access to computers and reliable internet access.

Coronavirus

523 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Sedgwick County jail

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said 523 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

Newstalk

Newstalk: Director of K-State's Bio Security Research Institute talks vaccine research

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

Kansas State Fair offering up food, tunes this weekend

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Kansas State Fair might be canceled, but deep-fried cuisine will live on for one weekend in August.

News

Wichita Police join state, local law enforcement on statewide campaign against impaired driving

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
The state began its “You Drink. You Drive. You Lose.” campaign Thursday and will continue into Labor Day, Sept. 7.

News

ICT Pop Up Urban Park closing

Updated: 9 hours ago
People will still be able to visit the food trucks that normally park there.

News

ICT Pop Up Urban Park closing

Updated: 9 hours ago

Economy

TikTok helps Kansas business thrive during pandemic

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
While many businesses are struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic, some are finding creative ways to bring in more business, like Pinole Blue.

News

TikTok helps Kansas businesses thrive during pandemic

Updated: 17 hours ago
TikTok helps Kansas businesses thrive during pandemic