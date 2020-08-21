Advertisement

TikTok helps Kansas business thrive during pandemic

By Angela Smith
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While many businesses are struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic, some are finding creative ways to bring in more business, like Pinole Blue.

Eddie Sandoval and Kyle Offut own the Wichita food product company. When the pandemic hit, they lost a lot of business.

“All our restaurant accounts pretty much closed,” recalls Sandoval. “A lot of our wholesalers. They got hit hard.”

”We started thinking about food ideas because we knew restaurants were the first ones that were going to shut down,” said Offut.

The paired shared one video and it went viral. Now, they’re getting orders from all over the country.

“Overnight 10,000 followers, 400,000 views, a ton of sales in the morning from our website, and our online orders just spiked,” said Offut.

Business got better and the popularity of Pinole Blue grew.

”We had tons of people come visit us from right here in Wichita that never even heard of us before,” said Sandoval.

Offut said people even traveled to Wichita just to get their product. Now, business is booming.

”We are doing way better than before the pandemic, really just changed everything and it’s honestly what took it off,” Sandoval said.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

TikTok helps Kansas businesses thrive during pandemic

Updated: 40 minutes ago
TikTok helps Kansas businesses thrive during pandemic

Education

Wichita school district explains why ‘hybrid’ back-to-school option not on table

Updated: 47 minutes ago
One learning option some Kansas schools are adopting for the upcoming school year is a hybrid approach in which students split time between learning virtually from home and in-person learning in a classroom. Wichita Public Schools discussed this option but abandoned it as part of its finalized plan.

News

Why 'Hybrid model' wasn't fit for Wichita Public Schools

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Why 'Hybrid model' wasn't fit for Wichita Public Schools

News

Wichita middle, high school students to start classes online

Updated: 1 hour ago
Wichita middle, high school students to start classes online

Latest News

Candidates

Crop art of Kamala Harris portrayed in Kansas field

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Kansas is known as a mostly Republican state when it comes to voting, but a long-time Democrat is making his views known in a big way.

News

Cases of COVID-19 now confirmed in all 105 Kansas counties

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Matt Heilman
The Wallace County Health Department on Thursday announced the county’s first confirmed case of COVID-19. Wallace County, a rural county bordering Colorado, is the 105th and final county in Kansas to confirm at least one case of the virus.

Education

Area districts stress importance of flexibility with school-start plans

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Grant DeMars
Approaching the start of the school year across the Wichita area, districts like Valley Center and Newton give a clearer picture of how many students will start remote versus in-person. However, in the weeks and months ahead, a lot could change and, district leaders say, flexibility is key.

Sports

Chiefs to prohibit Native American imagery at Arrowhead

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The team said in a statement Thursday that the changes came after conversations with national organizations that work closely on issues that affect Native Americans.

News

Goodyear has revised its policy on expressing support for law enforcement

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat and Alyssa Willetts
The CEO of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company has released a statement clarifying the company's stance regarding what is and is not allowed inside the workplace.

Crime

Repeat sex offender sentenced for distributing child pornography

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
A Kansas man with a prior rape conviction was sentenced Thursday to more than 16 years in federal prison for distributing child pornography.