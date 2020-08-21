TikTok helps Kansas business thrive during pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While many businesses are struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic, some are finding creative ways to bring in more business, like Pinole Blue.

Eddie Sandoval and Kyle Offut own the Wichita food product company. When the pandemic hit, they lost a lot of business.

“All our restaurant accounts pretty much closed,” recalls Sandoval. “A lot of our wholesalers. They got hit hard.”

”We started thinking about food ideas because we knew restaurants were the first ones that were going to shut down,” said Offut.

The paired shared one video and it went viral. Now, they’re getting orders from all over the country.

“Overnight 10,000 followers, 400,000 views, a ton of sales in the morning from our website, and our online orders just spiked,” said Offut.

Business got better and the popularity of Pinole Blue grew.

”We had tons of people come visit us from right here in Wichita that never even heard of us before,” said Sandoval.

Offut said people even traveled to Wichita just to get their product. Now, business is booming.

”We are doing way better than before the pandemic, really just changed everything and it’s honestly what took it off,” Sandoval said.

