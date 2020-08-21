Wichita Police join state, local law enforcement on statewide campaign against impaired driving

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is joining state and local law enforcement in cracking down on impaired drivers.

The state began its “You Drink. You Drive. You Lose.” campaign Thursday and will continue into Labor Day, Sept. 7.

According to Wichita Police, in 2018, one person was killed in a drunk driving accident every 50 minutes in the United States.

The campaign is focused on removing drunk and other impaired drivers from the roadways. The campaign also wants to remind drivers not to drive while impaired and to have a sober driver if they do plan on drinking.

