Wichita police warn of email scam involving LinkedIn, Mayor’s office

By Angela Smith
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is warning the public about an email scam involving LinkedIn that claims to be from the City of Wichita Mayor’s Office.

Police say a citizen reported receiving a message on LinkedIn stating that the City of Wichita had completed a review of their background and sought to hire them for a project. A link was then provided to access the project proposal, which redirected the citizen to a Microsoft OneNote page. On the page was a screenshot of Dr. Brandon Whipple’s biography from the wichita.gov website.  A second link was available to click and download a .pdf file of the proposal. 

This LinkedIn message is a scam and is not originating from the City of Wichita.

“The City of Wichita will never complete background checks on any citizen without their knowledge and will not utilize social media to request assistance with projects, but will reach out to those citizens directly,” said WPD. “The City of Wichita is unaware of information being sought, but if you believe you have received one of these scam messages, please do not open the attachments and file a police report by calling WPD Case Desk at 316-268-4221.”

The police department said if you have any questions about the legitimacy of a message from the City of Wichita, call City Hall at 316-268-4111 at any time.

The police department said it continues to investigate scams in our community. If you have any information about those responsible, please call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. 

