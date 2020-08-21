Advertisement

Wichita Public Schools equipped with technology for remote start

A student does schoolwork at home on a laptop computer (WBAY photo)
A student does schoolwork at home on a laptop computer (WBAY photo)(WBAY)
By Grant DeMars
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With thousands of middle and high school students in the Wichita school district starting the school year online, many will need access to computers and reliable internet access.

Wichita Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Alicia Thompson said that based on this year’s enrollment data, the district will have enough technology for all remote students who need it. She said the district used some of its CARES money to order 24,000 new devices. But, she acknowledges that because of a supply chain issue, they are still waiting on 16,000 of them to arrive.

The district spent around $11 million on the computers. It cost about $2 million for them to provide internet access.

”There’s some money that will be given to us. We did get some from the county, and we’re applying for many other grants. There’s SPARK money out there, so there’s a variety of ways in which we’ll be able to accommodate paying for the pieces of equipment and internet access,” said Dr. Thompson.

With the start of school just a few weeks away, Dr. Thompson said she wants students and parents to be assured that the district does have enough devices for each student learning remotely who doesn’t already have access to one. She said parents provided the information during enrollment.

“That was part of the enrollment process. Do you need a unit? Or do you need internet access at home? So, we know which students need it, that’s why we know we have enough units to meet the needs of the students. So we’ll start there at this point,” said Dr. Thompson.

The remaining computers that are not in by the beginning of the school year are scheduled to arrive by Oct. 5.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Students, teams call for Wichita School Board to reverse decision on high school sports

Updated: 1 hour ago
The decision also means no in-person athletics or activities for the next nine weeks.

Education

Wichita school district explains why ‘hybrid’ back-to-school option not on table

Updated: 17 hours ago
One learning option some Kansas schools are adopting for the upcoming school year is a hybrid approach in which students split time between learning virtually from home and in-person learning in a classroom. Wichita Public Schools discussed this option but abandoned it as part of its finalized plan.

Education

Area districts stress importance of flexibility with school-start plans

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Grant DeMars
Approaching the start of the school year across the Wichita area, districts like Valley Center and Newton give a clearer picture of how many students will start remote versus in-person. However, in the weeks and months ahead, a lot could change and, district leaders say, flexibility is key.

Back To School

Students call on KU to not reopen

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:21 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
Students at the University of Kansas are calling on the school to not reopen for the fall semester.

Latest News

News

Wichita parents discuss preferred direction for starting school year

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:25 PM CDT
|
By Shawn Loging
Ahead of the Wichita Public Schools Board of Education final vote on how students in the district will start the 2020-2021 school year -- whether it be remote, in-person, or a hybrid option -- Eyewitness News spoke with Wichita parents about which direction they think the district should go.

Education

Some parents of special-needs students face added dilemma with start to school year

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:17 PM CDT
|
By Ruby Munguia
Some parents of special-needs students express concerns about sending their children back to school this fall.

Education

Wichita school board approves remote start for middle, high-school students

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT
|
By Caroline Elliott, Hailey Tucker and Anna Auld
Wichita Public Schools, the largest school district in Kansas, on Thursday will decide if students will start the 2020-2021 school year online as the district manages several staff members testing positive for COVID-19 and placing others in quarantine to contain the spread.

Education

Middle schools, high schools in Olathe school district to start remotely

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT
|
By Matt Heilman
Students at the middle-and-high-school levels in Kansas’ second-largest district will start the year remotely when school starts back up on Sept. 8.

KWCH

9 tips for your emotional health from a therapist

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT
|
By Kristen Boxman
Emotional turbulence is likely to come with the changes headed for families this fall. As students return to school with online or hybrid formats and traditional events canceled, emotions will run high for families.

Where's Shane?

Where’s Shane? Previewing a school supply giveaway at Cross Point Free Will Baptist Church

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 8:08 AM CDT
|
By Angela Smith
Money for school supplies, especially this year, can sometimes be hard to find in a family budget, but one stop here in town is looking to provide help for those that need it.