Wichita school district explains why ‘hybrid’ back-to-school option not on table

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One learning option some Kansas schools are adopting for the upcoming school year is a hybrid approach in which students split time between learning virtually from home and in-person learning in a classroom. Wichita Public Schools discussed this option but abandoned it as part of its finalized plan.

Andover is among Wichita area districts starting the year with a hybrid plan.

‘For our secondary students, we’re really going to start in a hybrid learning environment, so our students will come onsite two days a week and then they’ll be remote,” said Andover Public Schools Superintendent Brent White.

Wichita Public Schools Deputy Super Intendent Dr. Tiffinie Irving indicated a hybrid option doesn’t work as well for the state’s largest district.

“...Would be nearly impossible for us to execute based on the demands of our transportation system,” Irving said.

Recent Wichita Public Schools high school graduate Taten White said he would support the blended (hybrid) option if given the choice.

“It gives people the options that they need and I feel like it would reduce the number of people at risk of getting COVID because it’s not just the students that are going to be at risk, it’s going to be the teachers,” White said.

But he also said there are challenges to that kind of learning.

“...Sometimes the instructors, they’d be a little difficult to understand and you couldn’t get answers right way, right then and there you know, like it is in the classroom,” he said.

Wichita Public Schools previously had said one of the biggest challenges to continuous learning in the spring was access to technology for their students. While the district is taking steps to address that, it will not be fully ready by the first day of classes next month.

