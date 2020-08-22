Advertisement

BCC closing Child Development Center after positive COVID-19 case

Barton Community College is closing its Child Development Center after a person who tested positive for COVID-19 was in the center during the infectious time period, according to a release.
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Barton Community College is closing its Child Development Center after a person who tested positive for COVID-19 was in the center during the infectious time period, according to a release.

The release said the Barton County Health Department may issue orders to staff and children in the center to quarantine until at least Sept. 5.

According to the county health department, the possible dates of exposure in the facility were Aug. 18-21.

The center said that they will take extra precautions upon reopening, including more cleaning and testing all employees before they return to work.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

