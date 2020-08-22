Advertisement

Derby senior reaches life milestone by walking at graduation

By Chelsea Croft
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Last weekend, Derby’s 2020 high school seniors were able to finally walk across the stage for graduation. For Ethan Haberman who has autism, it meant he could officially continue on with his life.

Amber Rosenthal, Haberman’s mother said, “They were sending his diploma in the mail and I tried to show him and he was like, ‘I don’t know what that is. I don’t grasp what a diploma is,” said Haberman’s mother, Amber Rosenthal.

And one of senior Haberman’s life milestones was to walk across the stage for graduation.

“He believes everything on TV is real. ‘I know that I have seen on TV for all of these years that in 2020 I’m going to be an adult. That I’m going to walk across the stage and get a piece of paper that basically says that I’m an adult now,’” Rosenthal said.

Rosenthal said finishing the school year online; getting to graduation was hard.

“With the coronavirus, initially the only way we could explain it to him was you can’t go back to school because there’s a sickness and he was like, ‘I don’t understand. There was no sickness before. I miss everybody. I don’t get to see everybody,’” said Rosenthal.

Confused about why school was suddenly closed in March, Ethan last weekend, was finally able to get closure from his high school career through a ceremony at Panther Stadium.

“Now he feels like he can go to college. Right?” asked Rosenthal. Ethan responded, “Right.”

His mom asked, “Where are you going to go to college? At the summer school D-Teck?” Again Ethan answered, “D-Teck. Yeah. “Are you very excited for that?” asked Rosenthal. Ethan responded, “Yes.”

Ethan also made sure to tell his favorite TV characters, the Teletubbies, about his huge accomplishment.

Haberman proudly announced, “I graduated everybody!”

