Fort Hays State University confirms 21 active cases among students, staff

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fort Hays State University confirmed 21 active COVID-19 cases among students and staff at the university. This comes after the Ellis County Health Department reported a rise in case numbers after people attended bars and house parties last weekend (Aug. 14 and 15).

“If you participated in either of these activities between the hours of 8:00 pm and 2:00 am on Friday 8/14/2020 and/or Saturday 8/15/2020, you may have come in contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 and you are directed to monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days,” the health department said.

Anyone in Ellis County experiencing COVI-19-related symptoms should immediately isolate and contact their doctor or the Hays Med COVID Hotline at 877-261-7140. Fort Hays State students experiencing symptoms should contact the FHSU Student Health Center at 785-628-4293 for guidance.

The Ellis County Health Department and Fort Hays State University joined to implement COVID-19-related health and safety measures. The health department said “adherence to these measures can limit the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

“If you are a resident of Ellis County, a member of the Fort Hays State University community, or if you are a visitor to our area, please be diligent in wearing a face covering, maintain social distancing from others, and avoiding gatherings,” the Ellis County Health Department said. “Also, please continue to practice several basic health and safety-related precautions like washing your hands, covering your cough and staying home when you are ill.”

Please make the individual commitment to join in the vital effort to decrease the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.

