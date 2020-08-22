Heating up this weekend- dry too

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Get ready for hotter days ahead, as a heat wave is setting in for the Plains and looks like it will be a long stretch of 90 degree weather. There won't be many, if any, chances for rain in the near future.

After a comfortable start to our Saturday morning with temperatures in the 60s, highs will rebound into the low to mid 90s with sunny skies and light south winds this afternoon.

A stray storm or two might develop in northwest Kansas Saturday evening, but that chance remains north of I-70. Most areas will remain dry.

We can expect temperatures to get hotter Sunday and continue through next week. Right now, the high pressure system in the upper atmosphere moving into the Plains will keep any chance of rain from a tropical storm or hurricane from reaching Kansas. Rain/storm chances return to the forecast by Thursday night for western Kansas and Friday and Saturday for the rest of the state.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. S 5-15. High: 92.

Tonight: Mostly clear. S 5-10. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. S 5-15. High: 95.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. S 5-10. Low: 70.

Mon: High: 95 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 96 Low: 73 Sunny.

Wed: High: 96 Low: 74 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 96 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 93 Low: 74 Partly cloudy, isolated storms overnight.

Sat: High: 90 Low: 73 Partly cloudy, a few storms possible overnight.

