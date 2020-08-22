Advertisement

Heating up this weekend- dry too

Heat returns, sticks around next week
Heat returns, sticks around next week(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Get ready for hotter days ahead, as a heat wave is setting in for the Plains and looks like it will be a long stretch of 90 degree weather. There won't be many, if any, chances for rain in the near future.

After a comfortable start to our Saturday morning with temperatures in the 60s, highs will rebound into the low to mid 90s with sunny skies and light south winds this afternoon.

A stray storm or two might develop in northwest Kansas Saturday evening, but that chance remains north of I-70. Most areas will remain dry.

We can expect temperatures to get hotter Sunday and continue through next week. Right now, the high pressure system in the upper atmosphere moving into the Plains will keep any chance of rain from a tropical storm or hurricane from reaching Kansas. Rain/storm chances return to the forecast by Thursday night for western Kansas and Friday and Saturday for the rest of the state.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. S 5-15. High: 92.

Tonight: Mostly clear. S 5-10. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. S 5-15. High: 95.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. S 5-10. Low: 70.

Mon: High: 95 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 96 Low: 73 Sunny.

Wed: High: 96 Low: 74 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 96 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 93 Low: 74 Partly cloudy, isolated storms overnight.

Sat: High: 90 Low: 73 Partly cloudy, a few storms possible overnight.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Heading toward a heat wave

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Temperatures will gradually get hotter into the beginning of next week.

Forecast

Heat wave moves in this weekend

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:35 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says last night’s storms are winding down, but your Friday morning commute may include some showers and rolling thunder, especially west of I-135.

Forecast

Gradually heating up this weekend

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Summer temperatures will be widespread this weekend

Forecast

Brief break from summer is almost over

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:53 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says skies are quiet and temperatures are cooler than normal across Kansas, but that is about to change.

Latest News

Forecast

Parts of Kansas with a chance of rain

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Severe weather is not expected for the areas that do hear some rumbles of thunder.

Forecast

Spotty morning showers and storms, then clearing and ‘cool’

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 8:46 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Isolated off-and-on showers and storms will go away by midday leaving us with clearing skies and cooler than normal temperatures this afternoon.

Forecast

Storm-free forecast for south-central Kansas

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:43 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another quiet and cool morning across Kansas and the day ahead looks delightful.

Forecast

Few sprinkles/showers on Wednesday

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
It won't be much, but a few raindrops may spot the windshield early in the day.

Forecast

Cooler temps move into Kansas, feeling more like fall

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:54 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a clear and cool morning in the 50s and 60s will warm-up into the upper 80s this afternoon under a mainly sunny sky. However, low humidity will keep it feeling more like September rather than summer.

Forecast

Slightly cooler & drier for awhile

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Not as hot Tuesday/Wednesday with less humidity