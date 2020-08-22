O’Malley’s and O’Malley’s Alley in Manhattan ordered to close

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - O’Malley’s Alley in Manhattan has been ordered to close for violating COVID-19 guidelines.

The Riley County Health Department says Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs issued O’Malley’s Alley a Notice to Close Immediately. It says the establishment is located at 1210 Moro St.

RCHD says an officer with the Riley County Police Department served the order to William Porter, the owner, and placards were placed on the doors of the establishment.

RCHD says Gibbs is authorized to prohibit public gatherings and take other measures necessary to control the spread of COVID-19.

According to the department, this is the first Notice to Close Immediately that has been issued in the county during the COVID-19 pandemic. It says residents reported multiple complaints that the establishment was not following local health and safety guidelines.

RCHD says on Friday, Aug. 21, O’Malley’s was observed violating section 2 of Local Health Order 18, stating that restaurants and bars are limited to seated areas only, service or consumption of food while standing or at a bar is prohibited and consumption of food and drink shall only take place at a table.

“Order #18 was written strategically to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. The intent was to keep businesses open and allow activity to happen as long as it is done in a safe manner,” says Gibbs. “I have seen many bars and restaurants implement modifications to be able to do this and comply with Order 18. Many have reached out to the health department to get information or to ask us to review their plans. I feel that in most cases we are working together as one to make Riley County a safer place. We want people to feel safe while they are out and to reduce risk as much as possible in all areas. Thanks to the businesses who are working toward this goal. I recognize the strain this has put on everyone, and that people and businesses are suffering. The more we can work together to get through this, the quicker we can get back to normal.”

RCHD says the establishment also did not require face masks.

According to the Department, O’Malley’s will remain closed until it can comply with all local health orders.

To read the full order in question, click here.

