Question of transfer rule follows cancellation of fall sports for Wichita Public Schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With fall sports seasons likely canceled for Wichita Public Schools, many athletes are left without anticipated opportunities to showcase improvements or to make impressions on college recruiters in game settings.

Thursday night’s decision from the Wichita Public Schools Board of Education to hold off on sports and activities for at least the first nine weeks of the school year comes with a question about student athletes and their eligibility to play if they transferred to a district where the fall sports season is still a go.

Friday, Eyewitness News took the question to the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA).

“If you’re moving for activity purpose, that doesn’t mean you are not able to change schools, it just means that you’re going to wait until you earn that eligibility at the new school,” KSHSAA Executive Director Bill Faflick explained.

As current rules stand, Faflick said if a student athlete transfers to another district, they will have to sit out a year from competing. He said the board hasn’t discussed changing that rule due to COVID-19, but there’s always a possibility it could be talked about in the future.

Wichita Public Schools Athletic Director J. Means said after the Wichita school board’s decision on canceling the fall season, he feels for the student athletes.

“It almost feels like you were slowly peeling off the bandaid instead of ripping it off,” he said. “And it was just little pinpricks and a little pain here, and last night, it just hit home.”

Means said he has his fingers crossed that the board can find a way to approve fall sports to happen.

“But, unfortunately, I believe that it’s probably finished,” he said.

