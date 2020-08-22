Advertisement

Question of transfer rule follows cancellation of fall sports for Wichita Public Schools

Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With fall sports seasons likely canceled for Wichita Public Schools, many athletes are left without anticipated opportunities to showcase improvements or to make impressions on college recruiters in game settings.

Thursday night’s decision from the Wichita Public Schools Board of Education to hold off on sports and activities for at least the first nine weeks of the school year comes with a question about student athletes and their eligibility to play if they transferred to a district where the fall sports season is still a go.

Friday, Eyewitness News took the question to the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA).

“If you’re moving for activity purpose, that doesn’t mean you are not able to change schools, it just means that you’re going to wait until you earn that eligibility at the new school,” KSHSAA Executive Director Bill Faflick explained.

As current rules stand, Faflick said if a student athlete transfers to another district, they will have to sit out a year from competing. He said the board hasn’t discussed changing that rule due to COVID-19, but there’s always a possibility it could be talked about in the future.

Wichita Public Schools Athletic Director J. Means said after the Wichita school board’s decision on canceling the fall season, he feels for the student athletes.

“It almost feels like you were slowly peeling off the bandaid instead of ripping it off,” he said. “And it was just little pinpricks and a little pain here, and last night, it just hit home.”

Means said he has his fingers crossed that the board can find a way to approve fall sports to happen.

“But, unfortunately, I believe that it’s probably finished,” he said.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Bishop Carroll, Kapaun Mt. Carmel to play fall sports

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Matt Henderson
Wichita's two catholic schools will proceed with fall athletic competitions

News

Students, teams call for Wichita school board to reverse decision on high school sports

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Caroline Elliott and Ellen Terhune
The decision also means no in-person athletics or activities for the next nine weeks.

Sports

Chiefs to prohibit Native American imagery at Arrowhead

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The team said in a statement Thursday that the changes came after conversations with national organizations that work closely on issues that affect Native Americans.

Sports

Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman suspended for anti-gay slur

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:27 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman has been suspended from working Cincinnati’s games after using an anti-gay slur on air.

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs

KWCH to air 3 classic Chiefs games

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:39 PM CDT
|
By Angela Smith
KWCH will air three classic Kansas City Chiefs games to get ready for the NFL season.

Sports

Wichita football community mourns loss of ‘Coach Mo’

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:06 PM CDT
|
By Ellen Terhune
The football community in Wichita is morning the loss of local legend Maurice Moore, or "Coach Mo," as his players and colleagues called him.

Sports

Wichita schools will have City League-only schedule for fall sports

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:07 PM CDT
|
By Braxton Jones
The Athletic Director for USD 259 confirmed Tuesday that fall sports will be a league-only schedule for teams in the Greater Wichita Athletic League (City League).

Royals

Reds-Royals postponed due to COVID-19; doubleheader on deck

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:26 PM CDT
|
The game will be played as part of a doubleheader Wednesday so that the Reds can do additional testing after a player tested positive for COVID-19

Sports

Wichita Ice Center in top 4 of nationwide contest

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT
|
By Lily Wu
The indoor skating rink and venue for competitive and recreation hockey is one of four finalists in the Kraft Hockeyville contest.

Sports

Chiefs ready to welcome fans for home games in upcoming season

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT
|
By Matt Heilman
The Kansas City Chiefs announced plans Monday to welcome fans into Arrowhead Stadium for home games in the 2020 season. The stadium will open to a reduced capacity of about 22 percent to kick off the season, the team announced.