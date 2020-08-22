WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It is going to stay sunny and hot through the rest of the weekend and through most of the next week.

Tonight, lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s. We will have a clear to a mostly clear sky with the wind around 5-15 mph overnight.

Sunday, it will be sunny across the state with highs in the low to mid-90s in central Kansas and the mid to upper 90s in the west. The wind will be in from the south, around 5-15 mph.

A ridge of high pressure that has been keeping the hot air over the southwestern US will build over the central plains next week keeping the sky clear and the temps hot. It will be sunny through Thursday with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s and highs in the mid-90s.

Our next chance for rain will arrive Friday night. We will have more chances for showers and storms Saturday evening. Highs will drop back into the upper 80s for the next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: S 5-10. High: 94.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 68.

Monday: Sunny. Wind: S 5-10; gusty. High: 94.

Tue: High: 94 Low: 68 Sunny.

Wed: High: 94 Low: 70 Sunny.

Thu: High: 94 Low: 72 Sunny.

Fri: High: 92 Low: 70 Mostly sunny, isolated storms overnight.

Sat: High: 89 Low: 68 Mostly sunny with afternoon/evening storms.

