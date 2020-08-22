‘Touch free lunch’ raises money for historic Dunbar Theater

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Power CDC hosted a drive-thru “touch free lunch” Saturday to raise money for the Dunbar Theater.

“It’s going to a wonderful cause which is something Wichita can be proud of,” Organizer Adrienne McAlpine said, “and it is part of the African American heritage here in the city.”

They hope the proceeds made will get them one step closer to fixing the theater and get it back in working order.

The historic theater opened in 1941 and closed in 1953.

