Advertisement

2 inmates escape Cowley County Jail after work detail

The two inmates, Rocky Leroy Brown, 26, and Noah Jaymes Oates, 19, left their work detail in the sanitation area of the jail and escaped custody.
The two inmates, Rocky Leroy Brown, 26, and Noah Jaymes Oates, 19, left their work detail in the sanitation area of the jail and escaped custody.(Cowley County Jail)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Two inmates have escaped from the Cowley County Jail after a work detail, according to the sheriff’s office.

The two inmates, Rocky Leroy Brown, 26, and Noah Jaymes Oates, 19, left their work detail in the sanitation area of the jail and escaped custody.

The pair were last seen walking on Loomis between 9th and 10th Street wearing ran pants and white t-shirts.

Those with information on the pair’s whereabouts are asked to call (620) 221-5447 or 911.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Sunny and hot start to the work week

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Fletcher
The sunshine will take over for most of the workweek as the summer heat lingers over Kansas.

News

Popular haunted attraction to look different this year due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grant DeMars
The attraction will mandate masks, reduce their capacity by 50% and only sell tickets online.

News

Viral video shows incident outside KU Kappa Sigma fraternity house

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
A video surfaced on social media Saturday following an incident outside a University of Kansas fraternity house.

News

Collegiate Girls Tennis Tournament sees less teams and more safety precautions

Updated: 17 hours ago

Latest News

News

1 person seriously injured in N Wichita shooting

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

Collegiate Girls Tennis Tournament sees less teams and more safety precautions

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Croft
Due to COVID-19 concerns, many teams did not travel to Collegiate's girls tennis tournament on Saturday. The tournament was split between Collegiate's campus and Kapaun Mt. Carmel's campus.

News

1 person seriously injured in N Wichita shooting

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
One person is severely injured after a shooting in the 2700 block of north Madison Saturday evening.

News

‘Touch free lunch’ raises money for historic Dunbar Theater

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Felicia Rolfe
They hope the proceeds made will get them one step closer to fixing the theater and get it back in working order.

News

‘Touch free lunch’ raises money for historic Dunbar Theater

Updated: 21 hours ago

News

BCC closing Child Development Center after positive COVID-19 case

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
The release said the Barton County Health Department may issue orders to staff and children in the center to quarantine until at least Sept. 5.