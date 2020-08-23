2 inmates escape Cowley County Jail after work detail

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Two inmates have escaped from the Cowley County Jail after a work detail, according to the sheriff’s office.

The two inmates, Rocky Leroy Brown, 26, and Noah Jaymes Oates, 19, left their work detail in the sanitation area of the jail and escaped custody.

The pair were last seen walking on Loomis between 9th and 10th Street wearing ran pants and white t-shirts.

Those with information on the pair’s whereabouts are asked to call (620) 221-5447 or 911.

