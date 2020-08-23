Advertisement

4 juveniles hurt in Sunday morning accident

SOURCE: MGN
SOURCE: MGN (KALB)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Four juveniles were hurt after a crash in Goddard Sunday morning.

Before 5 a.m., deputies were dispatched to an injury accident at 167th Street West and Pawnee.

Four juveniles, ranging in age from 10 to 17, were in the car and all sent to the hospital. The driver was 17.

Lt. Tim Myers with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said he was unsure of their condition.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Safety

2 inmates escape Cowley County Jail after work detail

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
The two inmates, Rocky Leroy Brown, 26, and Noah Jaymes Oates, 19, left their work detail in the sanitation area of the jail and escaped custody.

Forecast

Sunny and hot start to the work week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Fletcher
The sunshine will take over for most of the workweek as the summer heat lingers over Kansas.

News

Popular haunted attraction to look different this year due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grant DeMars
The attraction will mandate masks, reduce their capacity by 50% and only sell tickets online.

News

Viral video shows incident outside KU Kappa Sigma fraternity house

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
A video surfaced on social media Saturday following an incident outside a University of Kansas fraternity house.

Latest News

News

Collegiate Girls Tennis Tournament sees less teams and more safety precautions

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

1 person seriously injured in N Wichita shooting

Updated: 20 hours ago

News

Collegiate Girls Tennis Tournament sees less teams and more safety precautions

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Croft
Due to COVID-19 concerns, many teams did not travel to Collegiate's girls tennis tournament on Saturday. The tournament was split between Collegiate's campus and Kapaun Mt. Carmel's campus.

News

1 person seriously injured in N Wichita shooting

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
One person is severely injured after a shooting in the 2700 block of north Madison Saturday evening.

News

‘Touch free lunch’ raises money for historic Dunbar Theater

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Felicia Rolfe
They hope the proceeds made will get them one step closer to fixing the theater and get it back in working order.

News

‘Touch free lunch’ raises money for historic Dunbar Theater

Updated: 23 hours ago