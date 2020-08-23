4 juveniles hurt in Sunday morning accident

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Four juveniles were hurt after a crash in Goddard Sunday morning.

Before 5 a.m., deputies were dispatched to an injury accident at 167th Street West and Pawnee.

Four juveniles, ranging in age from 10 to 17, were in the car and all sent to the hospital. The driver was 17.

Lt. Tim Myers with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said he was unsure of their condition.

