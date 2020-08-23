Collegiate Girls Tennis Tournament sees less teams and more safety precautions

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - High school sports, in its limited capacity, are back. The Collegiate Tennis Tournament is the first KSHSAA sanctioned event since high school basketball was canceled in March.

Defending 4A state champ, Collegiate’s Emma Mantovani says she was starting to wonder if there would be a tennis season this fall.

“I was super worried. I’m lucky because at least I’m not like one of the seniors on the team. But yeah I’m just happy they’re continuing,” Collegiate sophomore Mantovani said,

But for Kapaun senior Clara Whitaker a canceled season would mean no chance for a fourth straight 5A state championship.

“Yeah there’s definitely been a lot of doubt just because I’ve just heard so many different things so it’s hard to tell what’s really going to happen,” said Whitaker.

“I mean this is a once in a lifetime shot for them, they don’t get to come back after they’re done being a senior and play,” Collegiate Tennis Coach Dave Hawley said.

The Collegiate Girls Tennis Tournament on Saturday put some of those worries to rest for now. Coach Hawley said they’ve taken serious precautions to be able to play. All athletes must fill out a form and have their temperature checked before being able to play, and masks are mandatory when not on the court.

“I think this is the first tournament of the year anywhere,” said Hawley. “Everybody uses their own can of balls. All of the doubles is here, all the singles is at Kapaun and those kids will never see each other during the day.”

Even though tennis is a fairly spaced out sport, many players say that they were still worried that their season might be canceled and they wouldn’t be able to compete on the court this year.

“Just taking it day by day. I’m just happy I get to play so hopefully the season continues,” said Mantovani.

“I wasn’t going to expect a lot but just kind of be thankful with what we’ve got. Just have fun with it,” Whitaker said.

Hawley said this tournament normally has 20 teams, but this year, seven Kansas City area schools couldn’t participate.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.